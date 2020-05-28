Mankind Pharma offers one lakh to real-life hero Jyoti Kumari during lockdown

Read Article

Amidst multiple tales of the struggle for survival in the ongoing global COVID-19 crisis, Mankind Pharma has been supporting the community and frontline workers fighting against the deadly virus. With similar thoughts, the company applauded the heroic tale of Jyoti Kumari by offering Rs one lakh aid to the lion-hearted girl, it stated in a press release.

Mankind Pharma has been supporting the community and frontline workers fighting against the deadly virus. With similar thoughts, the company applauded the heroic tale of Jyoti Kumari by offering Rs 1 lakh aid to the lion-hearted girl, it stated in a press release.,

Mankind Pharma has been involved in the country’s fight against the pandemic in several ways. Besides producing affordable medicines, it has donated ventilators, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and medicines to the states. Now Mankind has supported 15-year-old Jyoti Kumari, who cycled 1,200 kms with her ailing father riding pillion, from Gurugram to her home in Bihar amidst the lockdown.

The company has also donated INR 51 crore to the CM Care fund last month. In addition to this, all employees of Mankind Pharma have also contributed one day’s salary for the relief fund.

Says Rajeev Juneja, CEO Mankind Pharma, “Mankind Pharma is standing by everyone in this unprecedented crisis. Mankind salutes the selflesss love and commitment of Jyoti Kumari for her parents . She had cycled for 8 long days to cover 1200 km journey from Gurgoan (Haryana) to Darbhanga ( Bihar) to help her ill father reach home. We are proud of her as she overcame all hurdles to achieve her aim.Her mental toughness and sheer determination must be rewarded. We would like to support her in a manner that will help her achieve greater heights in life. We hope with our little support she can fulfil her dreams and become a role model for others to follow.”

Kumari commented on receiving the accolades, “I thank Mankind Pharma for their support and look forward to completing my studies. This has motivated me to pursue my goal and also take care of my family.”