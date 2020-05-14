Lupin’s Vizag API Facility Receives EIR from US FDA

Read Article

Pharma major Lupin announced the receipt of the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) after closure of the inspection for its Vizag (Vishakhapatnam), India facility. The inspection for the API facility was conducted by the US FDA between January 13, 2020 and January 17, 2020.

Commenting on the receipt of the EIR, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said, “We are very happy to have received the EIR for our Vizag facility. We remain committed to enhancing compliance and quality standards at the Vizag facility and across all our manufacturing sites.”