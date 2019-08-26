Lupin’s South African arm Pharma Dynamics signs commercial agreement with Creso Pharma

The agreement gives Pharma Dynamics distribution rights of hemp oil-based cannaQIX products across South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Lesotho, Angola, Mozambique, Uganda

Lupin said its South African arm Pharma Dynamics has signed a commercial agreement with Creso Pharma for hemp oil-based cannaQIX products. As per the agreement, Creso has given Pharma Dynamics sole distribution rights of its products across South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, Lesotho, Angola, Mozambique and Uganda, Lupin said in a statement.

“We hope that this agreement will form the foundation of a longstanding relationship as we grow our footprint from nutraceuticals into the scheduled market as well,” said Erik Roos, CEO, Pharma Dynamics.

Creso Pharma is globally recognised as a leader in the production of cannabis products with distribution agreements already in place in various countries in Europe and Asia-Pacific, he added.

“We are encouraged to see a wide range of opportunities opening up to bring premium hemp oil nutraceutical products to customers in South Africa,” said Miri Halperin Wernli, Co-Founder and CEO, Creso Pharma. The cannaQIX range of products are cannabidiol hemp oil-based nutraceuticals that are used for reducing stress and to support mental and nervous functions.