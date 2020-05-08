Lupin’s Pithampur facilities complete successful UK MHRA inspection

Read Article

Lupin has announced the successful close out of the inspection carried out by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the regulatory agency of the United Kingdom (UK), at its three manufacturing units in Pithampur (India). The inspection for the three units at Pithampur (Unit I, Unit II and Unit III) was conducted in January 2020.

Commenting on the positive outcome, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin, said, “We are committed to maintaining truly global quality standards at all our manufacturing facilities. The successful close out of the inspection at Pithampur, and release of the inspection report by UK MHRA further bolsters our confidence in our quality standards and manufacturing processes.”