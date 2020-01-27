Lupin’s Pithampur facilities complete successful MHRA inspection

Pharma major has said the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), has completed the inspection at its three manufacturing plants in the country. The inspection of the three units at Pithampur closed with no critical observation and one major observation, the pharma major said in a filing to BSE.

“We are pleased with the outcome of the inspection by the UK MHRA. It is a meaningful development for our Pithampur facilities. We uphold the highest quality standards across all our manufacturing sites and are committed to maintain global benchmarks,” said Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin.