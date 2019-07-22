Lupin’s Nagpur facility won ENR Global Best Project Award

Lupin has announced that it has won the Engineering News- Record’s (ENR) Global Best Project Award of Merit in the Manufacturing category. The award was given to Lupin’s Oral Solid Dosage (OSD) and Injectable Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility at Nagpur, India.

The ENR Global Best Projects Awards are annual awards given by ENR globally as part of an annual competition that identifies and honours the best project teams behind outstanding design and construction efforts.

Lupin’s OSD and Injectable facility at Nagpur is Lupin’s latest and most advanced manufacturing unit commissioned in 2018. It is equipped with technologies like an advanced robotic storage and retrieval system and error-free and automated data storage, and the facility is designed to minimise risks associated with cross- contamination using air locks and multiple process control systems that are automated to keep human intervention to the bare minimum. It is also designed keeping Green building concepts in mind using glass walls for natural light and consideration for LEED criteria as well as advanced Fire detection and protection systems.

Speaking on the win, Rajendra B Chunodkar, President, Manufacturing Operations, Lupin Limited said, “We are delighted to receive this global award for our Nagpur OSD and Injectable manufacturing facility. Lupin’s Nagpur facility is equipped with the leading manufacturing technologies and automation and robotic systems that enable safe, compliant and error-free production of complex dosage forms. We remain committed to world-class manufacturing and offering superior quality medicines for our customers.”