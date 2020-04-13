Lupin’s Nagpur Facility Receives EIR from US FDA

Read Article

Pharma major Lupin announced the receipt of the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) after closure of the US FDA inspection of its Nagpur, India facility. The inspection for the facility was carried out by the US FDA between January 6, 2020 and January 10, 2020.

Commenting on the receipt of the EIR, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said, “We are very happy to have received the EIR for our Nagpur facility, our largest and most advanced oral solid dosage facility. We remain committed to enhancing compliance and quality standards across all our manufacturing sites.”

Lupin has fifteen manufacturing sites, seven research centers, more than 20,000 professionals working globally, and has been consistently recognized as a ‘Great Place to Work’ in the Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals sector.