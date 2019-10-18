Lupin’s Nagpur facility receives EIR from the US FDA

Pharma major Lupin announced the receipt of the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US FDA for its Nagpur facility. The facility was inspected by the US FDA between August 5, 2019 and August 8, 2019.

The inspection for the oral solid facility at Nagpur closed without any Form 483 observation. The Nagpur facility is Lupin’s largest and most advanced oral solid dosage facility and has maintained a solid track record of compliance.

Commenting on the receipt of the EIR, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said, “Excelling at Quality and Compliance is one of our top priorities and we remain committed to meeting and exceeding standards set by regulatory agencies globally.”