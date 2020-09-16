Lupin’s consumer healthcare arm announces association with CSK for IPL 2020

Read Article

LupinLife’s ‘LupiSafe Hand Sanitizer’ announced today its association as the official Hygiene Partner – Digital for the three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

LupiSafe, a LupinLife Consumer Healthcare sanitizer brand, will provide hand sanitizers and wipes to the CSK team and staff during their IPL campaign. LupiSafe sanitizer and hygiene wipes are high quality 70% alcohol-based sanitizers in line with WHO recommendations.

Anil V Kaushal, Head of LupinLife Consumer Healthcare said, “We are delighted to be on board as the Official Hygiene Partner – Digital for Chennai Super Kings. LupiSafe hand sanitizers and wipes are the most recent addition to our portfolio of high-quality consumer healthcare products and seek to ensure utmost protection in the face of the pandemic. While we are in the midst of Unlock 4.0, we are also seeing a rise in the number of infections, hence the need to be vigilant is paramount now more than ever. This partnership gives us the opportunity to spread awareness about the importance of hand hygiene by leveraging the fan base of one of the most loved and successful IPL teams.”

Supratik Sengupta, Head – Marketing, LupinLife, added, “In this climate of gloom, the IPL tournament is a major positive event that people across the globe are looking forward to and this will enable us to drive home the message of bouncing back to normalcy in a responsible manner. CSK is led by our ex-Indian Cricket team captain MS Dhoni, and stars like Ravinder Jadeja, Shane Watson who will be playing the sport in the midst of this pandemic. We take a lot of pride in this association and our efforts in keeping the CSK team safe and healthy.”

KS Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings, commented, “In the current situation, it is great to have a brand like LupiSafe on board. In the new normal, when we step out, we need proper protection and quality brands like LupiSafe sanitizer and wipes provide that assurance. CSK is one of the top franchises in the IPL and we are happy to be able to spread the message of proper hand hygiene through this association with LupiSafe.”