Lupin’s Aurangabad Facility Receives EIR from US FDA

Pharma major Lupin announced the receipt of the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US FDA for its Aurangabad, India facility. The inspection for the facility was carried out by the US FDA between February 10, 2020 and February 14, 2020 and concluded with no observations.

Commenting on the receipt of the EIR, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said, “We are delighted with the receipt of the EIR for Aurangabad classifying the inspection as No Action Indicated. This takes us a step forward in our efforts of enhancing our compliance and quality standards across all our manufacturing sites. We continue to work with the US FDA to continuously improve our quality and compliance while providing important medicines to the US market”.