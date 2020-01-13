Lupin’s Ankleshwar facility wins Par Excellence Award at 33rd National Convention on Quality Concept

Pharma major Lupin has won the Par Excellence Award at the 33rd National Convention on Quality Concept (NCQC), organised by the Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI). The event was held at IIT BHU — Varanasi recently. Lupin’s nomination summarised its transformation project to improve the yield and quality of Cefadroxil products.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajendra B Chunodkar, President — Manufacturing Operations, Lupin, said, “As a leading pharmaceutical company, we have persistently focussed our efforts towards enabling manufacturing excellence at all our sites. This award endorses our approach and felicitates our efforts towards quality and continuous improvement.”

Twice in short succession, Lupin’s Ankleshwar facility received recognition for its “Cefadroxil Yield and Quality Improvement” project. In the previous instance, the facility won the gold award by the American Society for Quality at the Annual Conference on Quality Management in Ahmedabad.