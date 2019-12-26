Lupin’s Ankleshwar facility wins Frost & Sullivan award

Frost & Sullivan’s India Manufacturing Excellence Awards (IMEA) 2019 award evaluation was done on the basis of an organisations’ manufacturing capability, extended supply chain reliability and technology adoption

Lupin announced that its Ankleshwar facility has been awarded ‘Future Ready Factory of the Year | Pharmaceutical Sector, Large Business,’ by Frost & Sullivan’s India Manufacturing Excellence Awards (IMEA) 2019. The 2019 evaluation was done on the basis of an organisations’ manufacturing capability, extended supply chain reliability and technology adoption.

On the occasion, Rajendra B Chunodkar, President — Manufacturing Operations, Lupin said, “We are delighted to receive the award for Future Ready Factory of the Year. We strive to benchmark our manufacturing processes to the best practices in the world and we will continuously strive to get better and emerge successfully in a competitive market.”

IMEA was conceptualised with a mission ‘to recognise Indian Manufacturing capability and assess its global competitiveness’ and has been the premier platform to identify Future Ready Factories in the country. The awards recognise best-in-class innovation, success stories and stellar performances exhibited in the manufacturing industry.