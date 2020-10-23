Express Pharma


Lupin wins five INDIASTAR 2020 awards for Excellence in Packaging

The award was conferred by the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP)

By EP News Bureau
Lupin announced that it has won five ‘INDIASTAR 2020’ awards under the category ‘Excellence in packaging, innovative design and development’ for its derma products – Novegrow, Lupiaqua cream, Novilite cream, Noviglo face wash and Novishine shampoo. The award was conferred by the Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP).

The INDIASTAR Award is a national award for excellence in packaging. Reportedly, the jury comprising representatives of institutions, government bodies, and industry experts selected the winners from a total of 305 entries. INDIASTAR Awards are duly recognised and endorsed by the Asian Packaging Federation (APF) and the World Packaging Organisation (WPO).

Commenting on the win, Rajeev Sibal, President – India Region Formulations, Lupin said, “Packaging is a key focus area for us and winning this award is a great honour as it demonstrates our level of commitment to excellence and design while keeping in mind quality, safety and compliance requirements.”

EP News Bureau
