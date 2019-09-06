Lupin receives US FDA approval for Fosaprepitant Injection

The drug is indicated for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting

Lupin has received approval for its Fosaprepitant for Injection, 150 mg Single-Dose Vial, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

Lupin’s Fosaprepitant for Injection, 150 mg Single-Dose Vial, is the generic version of Emend for Injection, 150 mg Single-Dose Vial, of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp (Merck). It is indicated for adults in combination with other antiemetic agents, for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of highly emetogenic; cancer chemotherapy (HEC) including high-dose cisplatin; delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (MEC).