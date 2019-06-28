Lupin receives tentative US FDA approval for Mirabegron ER Tablets

Lupin’s Mirabegron ER Tablets, 25 mg and 50 mg, is a generic version of Myrbetriq Extended Release Tablets, 25 mg and 50 mg, of Astellas

Pharma major Lupin announced that it has received tentative approval for its Mirabegron Extended Release (ER) Tablets, 25 mg and 50 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), to market a generic version of Myrbetriq Extended Release Tablets, 25 mg and 50 mg, of Astellas Pharma Global Development.

Lupin’s Mirabegron ER Tablets, 25 mg and 50 mg, is a generic version of Myrbetriq Extended Release Tablets, 25 mg and 50 mg, of Astellas. It is indicated for the treatment of Overactive Bladder (OAB) with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and urinary frequency.