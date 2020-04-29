Lupin Receives Tentative Approval for Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution 15 mcg (base)/2 mL
Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution 15 mcg (base)/2 mL, Unit-dose Vials are indicated for the long-term maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
Pharma major Lupin announced that it has received tentative approval for its Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution 15 mcg (base)/2 mL, Unit-dose Vials, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) to market a generic version of Brovana Inhalation Solution, 15 mcg/2 mL of Sunovion Pharmaceuticals.
Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution 15 mcg (base)/2 mL, Unit-dose Vials are indicated for the long-term maintenance treatment of bronchoconstriction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including chronic bronchitis and emphysema.
Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution 15 mcg (base)/2 mL, Unit-dose Vials (RLD: Brovana®) had an annual sales of approximately USD 489 million in the U.S. (IQVIA MAT Feb 2020).