Lupin receives ISRS Certification, 8th Edition

The certification was received after audits were conducted at four of the company’s manufacturing facilities

Lupin has received certification for International Sustainability Rating System (ISRS), 8th edition, from DNV GL, a global service provider for managing risk and helping customers to safely and responsibly improve their business performance. The certification was received after audits were conducted at four of the company’s manufacturing facilities located at Mandideep, Tarapur, Ankleshwar and Dabhasa, in India. The results were declared on March 6, 2020.

ISRS is a leading global system to assess, improve and demonstrate the health of an organisation’s business processes. The ISRS certification helps ensure that business operations are safe and sustainable.

Commenting on the certification, Rajendra B Chunodkar, President – Manufacturing Operations, Lupin said, “Lupin had first received the ISRS 8th edition certification in 2013 and was then the first pharmaceutical company globally to be recognized by DNV. Maintaining the certification and improving this year’s ranking by achieving the highest level for three of our locations endorses the best practices we have adopted in risk management, safety and sustainability at our manufacturing sites.”