Lupin Receives Approval for Trientine Hydrochloride Capsules USP

Pharma major Lupin announced that it has received approval for its Trientine Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 250 mg, from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA), to market a generic equivalent of Syprine Capsules, 250 mg, of Bausch Health US, LLC. The product would be manufactured at Lupin’s Nagpur (Unit 1) facility, India.

Trientine Hydrochloride Capsules USP, 250 mg, are indicated in the treatment of patients with Wilson’s disease who are intolerant of penicillamine.

Trientine Hydrochloride Capsules USP (RLD: Syprine) had an annual sales of approximately USD 86 million in the US (IQVIA MAT March 2020).