Lupin launches Mycophenolate Mofetil Capsules USP

Pharma major Lupin announced the launch of Mycophenolate Mofetil Capsules USP, 250 mg. Lupin’s alliance partner Concord Biotech had received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) earlier.

Mycophenolate Mofetil Capsules USP, 250 mg, is the generic version of Roche’s CellCept. Mycophenolate Mofetil Capsules are an antimetabolite immunosuppressant indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in recipients of allogeneic kidney, heart or liver transplants, and should be used in combination with other immunosuppressants.

Mycophenolate Mofetil Capsules USP, 250 mg, had annual sales of approximately USD 53 million in the US (IQVIA MAT August 2019).