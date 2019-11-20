Lupin launches generic KCl for Oral Solution USP, 20 mEq

Lupin has announced the launch of Potassium Chloride (KCl) for Oral Solution USP, 20 mEq, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) earlier.

Lupin’s Potassium Chloride for Oral Solution USP, 20 mEq, is the generic equivalent of Pharma Research Software Solution, LLC’s Potassium Chloride for Oral Solution USP, 20 mEq, and is indicated for the treatment and prophylaxis of hypokalemia with or without metabolic alkalosis in patients for whom dietary management with potassium-rich foods or diuretic dose reduction is insufficient.

As per IQVIA MAT September 2019, Potassium Chloride for Oral Solution USP, 20 mEq, had annual sales of approximately USD 90 million in the U.S.