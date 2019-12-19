Express Pharma


Home  »  Latest Updates  »  Lupin launches generic Doxercalciferol injection in US

Lupin launches generic Doxercalciferol injection in US

Latest Updates
By EP News Bureau
0 3

The injection is used for treatment of hyperparathyroidism

Lupin has launched its generic Doxercalciferol injection used for treatment of hyperparathyroidism in the US market. The company has launched Doxercalciferol injection, 4 mcg/2 mL (2 mcg/mL) multi-dose vials, after having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) earlier, Lupin said in a statement. The product is a generic version of Sanofi Genzyme’s Hectorol injection, 4 mcg/2 mL (2 mcg/mL) multi-dose vials, it added.

According to the IQVIA MAT October 2019 data, Doxercalciferol injection, 4 mcg/2 mL (2 mcg/mL) multi-dose vials had an annual sales of around USD 132 million in the US, Lupin said.

EP News Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.