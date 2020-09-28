Lupin launches Fosaprepitant for injection
The injection is indicated for acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with cancer chemotherapy
Lupin announced the launch of Fosaprepitant for Injection, 150 mg single-dose vial, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) earlier.
It is the generic equivalent of Emend for Injection, 150 mg single-dose vial, of Merck Sharp & Dohme, indicated for adults in combination with other antiemetic agents, for the prevention of:
- Acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (HEC) including high-dose cisplatin
- Delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (MEC)
Fosaprepitant for injection, 150 mg Single-Dose Vial, (RLD: Emend) had annual sales of approximately $136 million in the US (IQVIA MAT July 2020).