Lupin launches Fosaprepitant for injection

Lupin announced the launch of Fosaprepitant for Injection, 150 mg single-dose vial, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) earlier.

It is the generic equivalent of Emend for Injection, 150 mg single-dose vial, of Merck Sharp & Dohme, indicated for adults in combination with other antiemetic agents, for the prevention of:

Acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (HEC) including high-dose cisplatin

Delayed nausea and vomiting associated with initial and repeat courses of moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy (MEC)

Fosaprepitant for injection, 150 mg Single-Dose Vial, (RLD: Emend) had annual sales of approximately $136 million in the US (IQVIA MAT July 2020).