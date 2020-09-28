Lupin launches atorvastatin calcium tablets

Read Article

Lupin announced the launch of Atorvastatin Calcium Tablets USP, 10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg, and 80 mg, having received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) earlier. The product will be manufactured at Lupin’s Nagpur facility in India.

Atorvastatin calcium tablets USP, 10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg, and 80 mg, is the generic equivalent of Lipitor Tablets, 10 mg, 20 mg, 40 mg and 80 mg, of Pfizer, and indicated to lower cholesterol in blood for adults and children over 10 years of age.

Atorvastatin is also prescribed to lower the risk of heart attack and stroke in patients with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes and other risk factors such as eye problems, kidney diseases or high blood pressure.

Atorvastatin calcium tablets USP (RLD: Lipitor) had annual sales of approximately $559 million in the US (IQVIA MAT July 2020).