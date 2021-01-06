Express Pharma


Lupin gets US FDA approval for Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim

It is a generic equivalent of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries's bactrim oral suspension

By EP News Bureau
Lupin has received the United States Food and Drug Administration approval for its Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim Oral Suspension USP, 200 mg/40 mg per 5 mL.

The approval is to market a generic equivalent of bactrim oral suspension, 200 mg/40 mg per 5 mL, of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries.

Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim Oral Suspension USP, 200 mg/40 mg per 5 mL, is indicated for the treatment and prevention of a wide variety of bacterial infections (such as middle ear, urine, respiratory, and intestinal infections), and certain type of pneumonia (pneumocystis-type).

According to the IQVIA MAT September 2020 data, Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim Oral Suspension USP had estimated annual sales of approximately US $19 million in the US.

