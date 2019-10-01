Lupin Foundation trains farmers at natural farming workshop in Bharatpur

The six-day training workshop witnessed attendance from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra

Lupin Foundation organised a six-day residential workshop on natural farming, aimed at training Indian farmers on innovative, cost-effective and environment-friendly natural farming techniques. Subhash Palekar planned and delivered the lectures with demonstration sessions and also provided guidance on making farm-use products such as Jeevaamrit, Beejamrit, Gan Jeevaamrit and other bio-pesticides. More than 7000 farmers from various states – including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra – participated in the training camp.

Key government officials who attended the workshop included Dr Subhash Garg, Minister of Technical Education And Health, Government of Rajasthan, Jaipur; Chandra Mohan Sharma, Addl PS to Minister of Civil Aviation, Government of India, New Delhi; Ajay Shankar Singh, Chief Comptroller, Ministry of Rural Development, Government of India, New Delhi; Bhajan Lal Jatav, State Minister of Agriculture & Home Guard, Government of Rajasthan; and Kailash Choudhary, Union State Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfares, Government of India, New Delhi.

Speaking at the event, Sitaram Gupta, Executive Director, Lupin Human Welfare and Research Foundation, said, “We are eager and enthusiastic about this initiative. This programme aims to complement our government’s efforts towards doubling of farmer’s income by 2022. Lupin Foundation is aiming to improve income for farmers by aligning with natural farming. We would train the farmers and equip them with the knowledge on how farming is done in sync with the nature, so as to cut down farming expenditure drastically.”