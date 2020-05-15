Lupin extends ‘Jan Kovid’ helpline for Bhopal and Indore citizens

Read Article

Pharma major Lupin announced the extension of the ‘Jan Kovid’ Helpline (1800-572-6130) for the residents of Bhopal and Indore.

Seeking medical help during the lockdown poses a great challenge. This initiative facilitates medical outreach to citizens to resolve queries about COVID-19, its symptoms, details about nearest testing centers or government hospitals, and help for those suffering from stress, anxiety or respiratory issues. Backed by a team of general physicians, respiratory physicians and psychiatrists from these two cities, the helpline number will offer free consultation and respond to all queries related to COVID-19. The service is available in Hindi and English, and will be operational all days from 8 am – 8 pm.

Commenting on the initiative, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said, “Our experience of the Mumbai Helpline was encouraging enough to consider extending it to Bhopal and Indore where we have major presence with our manufacturing facilities. In the current scenario of movement restrictions, most people cannot access medical advice or even clarify doubts pertaining to their health or that of their family. This only adds to their stress. We are happy to support the government authorities who are leading the fight against COVID-19 by launching this helpline for the citizens of Bhopal and Indore. The Jan Kovid helpline will offer advice for respiratory and mental symptoms. We urge people to use this facility to reach out to medical experts for consultations and seek their advice without stepping out of their homes.”