Lupin bags ‘Operational Excellence in Manufacturing’ award at India Pharma Awards 2019

Pharma major Lupin won the prestigious award for ‘Operational Excellence in Manufacturing’ at the India Pharma Awards 2019. The jury panel which comprised senior leaders and veterans from the industry, chose Lupin as the recipient of this award for the company’s innovative and consistent efforts in streamlining manufacturing operations and enabling quality excellence.

On receiving the award for operational excellence in manufacturing, Rajendra B Chunodkar, President- Manufacturing Operations, Lupin said, “We are delighted to receive this award. The award acknowledges our focus, commitment and efforts to deliver high-quality and affordable medicines globally. It reinforces our commitment to this mission and encourages us to set higher benchmarks in manufacturing and continuous improvement.”

Currently in its seventh year, the India Pharma Awards celebrates the advancements and achievements of the Indian Pharmaceutical Industry. The event was a part of the India Pharma Week 2019 held in Greater Noida (National Capital Region) between 26 – 28 November, 2019 and recognises companies and personnel from this industry.