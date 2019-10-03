Lupin appoints Sreeji Gopinathan as Chief Information Officer

Pharma major Lupin announced the appointment of Sreeji Gopinathan as Chief Information Officer (CIO). He will lead the IT function for Lupin globally, based in Mumbai.

Previously, Sreeji was with Reckitt Benckiser. Prior to that, he was associated with Philips, Procter & Gamble, ISRO and Asea Brown Boveri. Sreeji holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Edinburgh, UK and B Tech (Applied Electronics and Instrumentation) from the University of Kerala.

Commenting on the appointment, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director – Lupin said, “We have built a very solid Information Technology foundation, whether it pertains to our manufacturing operations, our sales operations or our HR processes. With Sreeji’s joining, Lupin’s IT function will be further strengthened. With his substantial experience and ability to closely work with businesses, he will expand and invigorate our initiatives in digitization, process automation, data management and analytics which will eventually help improve business results.”