Lupin appoints Ramesh Swaminathan as Chief Financial Officer and Head Corporate Affairs

Pharma Major Lupin announced the appointment of Ramesh Swaminathan as Chief Financial Officer and Head Corporate Affairs. Ramesh will also join the board as Executive Director.

Ramesh will lead Lupin’s Finance, Investor Relations, Strategic Planning, Information Technology, Corporate Communications and Administration functions.

Commenting on the appointment, Vinita Gupta, Chief Executive Officer and Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said, “We are delighted to welcome Ramesh back to Lupin as Executive Director, Global CFO and Head Corporate Affairs. Ramesh played a very important role in Lupin for over a decade as part of our leadership team, to help grow our company multifold. We are very pleased to welcome him back at this crucial time as we accelerate our plans to take Lupin to the next level. In addition to his strong understanding of the pharmaceutical industry and our company, he brings us rich experience in digital strategy and innovation.”

Ramesh brings to Lupin rich experience of over 30 years. In addition to having worked with Lupin for more than a decade, he has also worked with reputed organizations in diverse industry sectors such as VST Industries Ltd, SPIC Group, Standard Chartered Bank, Henkel and L&T.

Ramesh is a qualified Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant and Company Secretary and recipient of the prestigious Chevening Scholarship (UK). He also has an MBA from INSEAD.