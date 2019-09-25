Lupin appoints Jon Stelzmiller as President of US Specialty Business

Pharma major Lupin has announced the appointment of Jon Stelzmiller as the President of its US Specialty business. He brings to Lupin over 30 years of experience in the specialty segment and will be replacing Nicholas Hart. He has a proven track record of building high performing teams and launching 18 major brands across 14 different therapeutic areas including women’s health, oncology and anti-infectives. Most recently, he was SVP and General Manager — Women’s Healthcare at Bayer where he helped build and lead a billion-dollar women’s health business in the US.

Prior to Bayer, Stelzmiller spent 12 years at Pfizer Inc in roles of increasing commercial responsibilities in specialty areas including institutional sales and market access. He spent his early career at The Upjohn Company and Pharmacia Corporation in various sales and sales leadership positions. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Bacteriology from North Dakota State University.

Commenting on the appointment, Vinita Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Lupin, said, “Jon’s extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in women’s health segment in the US, will be a great asset for Lupin as we build our specialty business, including SOLOSEC. We are delighted to welcome Jon on board.”