Lupin Appoints Johnny Mikell as Global Head of Quality

Pharma major Lupin announced the appointment of Johnny Mikell as President and Global Head of Quality. Johnny will be based out of Lupin’s US offices and will lead the Company’s Quality function globally; he will help steer the company towards enhanced standards of Quality and Compliance.

Johnny is a very competent Quality leader and brings to Lupin over 35 years of rich pharmaceutical industry experience and expertise. He has significant experience in global quality operations and compliance in the generics, branded and API segments. In his most recent engagement, Johnny was the Global Head of Quality and Compliance at Apotex. Prior to that, he served as the Global Head of Quality and Compliance at Amneal. Johnny has also held leadership positions at UCB, Novartis and Bausch & Lomb.

Johnny holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and Master of Science in Microbiology. He has attained his academic qualifications from leading institutions like Duke University, London’s British Standards Institute and Harvard.

Commenting on Johnny’s appointment, Nilesh Gupta, Managing Director, Lupin said, “Lupin is committed to raising the bar to become the global benchmark for Quality and Compliance. We are delighted to have Johnny join our leadership team. We have a strong Quality and Compliance team and having Johnny at the helm will help us achieve our near-term goal of ensuring that our sites are compliant and long-term goal of being the best when it comes to Quality and Compliance”