Lupin appoints J Alan Butcher as Chief Corporate Development Officer

Drug firm Lupin has announced the appointment of J Alan Butcher as its Chief Corporate Development Officer. Butcher will lead the company’s global corporate development efforts and will be responsible for its global mergers and acquisitions, business development and licensing functions, Lupin said in a statement. In this role, he will be responsible for leading the company’s overall business development efforts, with a focus on continuing to build its specialty and novel products business, it added.

“Butcher’s experience in leading portfolio strategy and business development in specialty and big pharma companies will help us enhance our plans to evolve our specialty and novel products business and optimise our capital allocation efforts to drive long-term growth and value,” Lupin CEO Vinita Gupta said.

Butcher will be based at Naples, Florida and will report to Vinita Gupta, the statement said. He brings extensive strategic, business development, technical and scientific experience to Lupin from over 30 years in the pharmaceutical industry, it added. He joins Lupin from AMAG Pharmaceuticals where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer, the statement said.