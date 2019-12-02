Lloyd Institute of Management & Technology (Pharm) conducts 5th Annual National Conference PharmaSpeak-2019

The one-day event saw participation of more than 500 delegates from 60 different colleges from all over the country

Lloyd Institute of Management & Technology (Pharm) recently conducted its 5th Annual National Conference PharmaSpeak-2019 themed ‘Exploration of Effective Pedagogical Tools for Augmented Learning in Pharmacy Education: Matching Industry Requirements’ at its campus in Greater Noida. The event was conducted in collaboration with DPSRU and IPGA.

Sudhansh Pant, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India was the chief guest at the conference along with Atul Kumar Nasa, Deputy Drug Controller, Delhi & President, IPGA, SL Nasa, Registrar Delhi Pharmacy Council, Prof RK Khar, Principal, BS Anangpuria Institute of Pharmacy, Faridabad and Prof Harvinder Popli, Dean and Officiating Registrar, DPSRU, New Delhi, for the inauguration. Other invitees to the conference included leading academic expert’s, representatives from industry, CDSCO and DRDO.

Prof Popli was presented with the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ for her exemplary contributions to the profession. Apart from this, three awards were given by the institution, which were ‘Master Blaster’, given to Nilay Kumar Nandi (B Pharm) who bagged the highest salary package in Job Fest 2019 at campus placements, ‘Footprints of Lloyd’- for the most distinguished alumni and the ‘Star Performer’ for the most outstanding performance by student in academics and co-curricular activities in 2019 of the student activities in 2019.

Panel discussions were held on the topics ‘Break the Wheel: Reinvent the Classroom’ and ‘Four Pillars of Sustainability in Research Driven Higher Education-Regulators, Institutes, Funding Bodies and Industry (RIFI)’ to address the conference theme. A session on ‘Art Of Living Foundation’ was held to stress the importance of fitness and exercise in day-to-day life. Aprt from this, a lecture was held on student motivation. A poster competition was also conducted for the students.

The conference concluded with prize distribution to the poster contestants for three best posters, based on the evaluation of the judges. Lloyd group also released their annual magazine Lloyd Reflections and Souvenir-Cum-Abstract-Book of PharmaSpeak-2019 on the occasion.