Lincoln Pharma posts net profit of Rs 9.23 crore in fourth quarter

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals has reported a net profit of Rs 9.23 crore for the Q4FY20 ended March 2020 as against a net profit of Rs 7.17 crore in the corresponding period last year, a growth of 28.69 per cent. Net revenue for the quarter ended March 2020 reported at Rs 80.57 crore, higher by 4.82 per cent over previous fiscal’s same period net revenue of Rs 76.87 crore. EBITDA for the quarter ended March 2020 was reported at Rs 13.05 crores as compared to Rs 8.97 crores in the corresponding period last year. EPS was at Rs 4.62 per share for Q4FY20 as compared to Rs 3.59 in the corresponding period last year.

The company has recently received the European Union (EU) GMP certification from Germany FDA for its manufacturing facility located at Khatraj in Gujarat. The certification will allow the company to market its products in all the 27 member countries of the EU and also give access to the European Economic Area (EEA) countries. The company looks to enter the EU markets very soon with its dermatology, gastro and pain management products and gradually expand product portfolio.

The company has also reported a net profit of Rs 49.56 crore for the year ended March 2020 as against a net profit of Rs 46.64 crore in the corresponding period last year, growth of 6.27 per cent. Net revenue for the year FY20 was reported at Rs 388.22 crore, higher by 7.95 per cent over previous fiscal’s same period net revenue of Rs 359.62 crore.

EBITDA for the year ended March 2020 was reported at Rs 71.50 crores as compared to Rs 66.90 crores in the corresponding period last year. EPS was at Rs 24.78 per share for FY20 as compared to Rs 23.32 in the corresponding period last year.

Commenting on the results and performance, Mahendra Patel, Managing Director, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, said, “Company’s performance during the quarter and a full year has been quite remarkable amidst the challenging economic and business scenario prevailing across the globe. Exports sales (FOB) for the year increased 7 per cent to Rs 211 crore. The company has seen good traction in the export business, which is expected to get a further boost once EU operations begin. For the next phase of growth, the company is building a strong portfolio in lifestyle and chronic segment especially dermatology, gastro and pain management to complement its strong presence in the acute segment. Strategic growth initiatives, EU approval, new product approvals, better margin products along with operational efficiency are likely to contribute healthy growth and maximise value for all stakeholders in the near to medium term.”

Export business has shown remarkable growth in the last few years. Export of the company stood at Rs 211 crore in FY20 as compared to Rs 197 crore in FY19, a growth of 7 per cent Y-O-Y. Exports have increased to 56 p cent of total sales in FY20 from 11 per cent of total sales in FY13. Lincoln Pharma currently exports to 60 plus countries including East & West Africa, Central & Latin America and Southeast Asia and has got many product registrations in these countries and is also awarded a number of global tenders. With the EU certification, the company will expand its business network to 90 plus countries.