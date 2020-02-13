Lincoln Pharma posts net profit of Rs 10.92 crore for Q3 FY 2019-20

Read Article

Net revenue for the quarter was at Rs 101.56 crore

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals has posted its Q3FY19-20 results. The company reported a net profit of Rs 10.92 crore for the Q3 FY 2019-20 as against a net profit of Rs 9.14 crore in the corresponding period last year, growth of 19.47 per cent. Net revenue for the quarter ended December 2019 reported at Rs 101.56 crore were higher by 19.74 per cent over previous fiscal’s same period net revenue of Rs 84.81 crore. EPS for the Q3FY20 was reported at Rs 5.46 per share as against EPS Rs 4.57 in correspondence period Last year.

As a result of expansion in geographical reach in domestic markets, relentless focus on exports and sustained marketing, the net sales for the nine months ended December 2019 was reported at Rs 314.88 crore, higher by 7.33 per cent over previous fiscal’s same period net sales of Rs 293.38 crore. The company reported a net profit of Rs 42.53 crore for the nine months ended December 2019 as against a net profit of Rs 40.22 crore in the corresponding period last year, a growth of 5.74 per cent. EPS for the 9MFY20 was reported at Rs 21.25 per share. Exports for the 9MFY20 stood at Rs 174.74 crore, up 14.60 per cent as against exports of Rs 152.48 crore in 9MFY19.

Commenting on the results and performance, Mahendra Patel, MD, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, said, “Despite a challenging business environment, the company is delivering robust financial performance quarter over quarter maintaining healthy growth in revenue, profitability and expects to continue the growth momentum in the coming years. Our growth has been attributed to a strong performance in the domestic and international markets, new product approvals, better margin products, healthy customer and product base coupled with cost-effective strategies to improve operational efficiency. With best in class R&D capabilities supported by strong industry experience and improving market dynamics, we are confident of achieving improved performance and maximise shareholders’ wealth in the near to medium term.”

Keywords: Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, net profit, net revenue, Mahendra Patel