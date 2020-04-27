Lincoln Pharma gets approval to manufacture hydroxychloroquine

Read Article

After necessary approval from the DGFT, the company will be able to export these products

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals has received approval to manufacture hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) among other critical drugs to fight COVID 19. The company received approval from the Food & Drug Control Administration, Gujarat to manufacture varied dosages of hydroxychloroquine tablets and hydroxychloroquine sulfate tablets among others at its plant in Khatraj in Ahmedabad. After necessary approval from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) company will be able to export these products.

Food & Drug Control Administration, Gujarat approved manufacture of following drugs from Lincoln Pharma’s Khatraj facility.

Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets USP in 200 MG, 300 MG and 400 MG dosages.

Hydroxychloroquine Tablets IP in 200 MG, 300 MG and 400 MG dosages respectively

Mahendra Patel, MD, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals said, “We have all the necessary infrastructure at our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Khatraj, Ahmedabad and look to expedite the commercial production of the approved drugs at the earliest. Company has also constituted a task force to handle the distribution of medicines and essential drugs with the primary objective of dealing with any kind of emergency or distress situation by COVID-19.”