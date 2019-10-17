Express Pharma


Lilly’s pancreatic cancer treatment fails late-stage study

The trial evaluated Lilly's pegilodecakin plus Folfox, which is a combination of chemotherapy drugs, compared to Folfox alone in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer

By Reuters
Eli Lilly said its experimental pancreatic cancer treatment in combination with a cocktail of chemotherapies did not meet the main goal in a late-stage study.

The trial evaluated Lilly’s pegilodecakin plus Folfox, which is a combination of chemotherapy drugs, compared to Folfox alone in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Lilly gained access to pegilodecakin with its $1.6 billion acquisition of Armo Biosciences.

