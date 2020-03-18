Lasa and ICT explore Favipiravir therapy to fight COVID 19

Read Article

API major, Lasa Supergenerics in collaboration with the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) recently announced commencement for the Development of antiviral compound Favipiravir as Covid19 Treatment.

Favipiravir is an antiviral drug and is a promising antidote for the treatment of Coronavirus disease (Covid-2019). It possesses activity against many RNA viruses. It is a guanine analogue approved for influenza treatment. It can effectively inhibit the RNA-dependent RNA polymerase of RNA viruses such as influenza, Ebola, yellow fever, chikungunya, norovirus and enterovirus, and a recent study reported its activity against 2019-nCoV.

Commenting on the development, Dr Omkar Herlekar, Chairman– Lasa Supergenerics, said health and safety of the countrymen is of pristine importance and to safeguard them from deadly corona they have joined hands with one of Government Institute of Chemical Technology to develop Favipiravir for Treatment of COVID19 which has currently emerged as a pandemic.

“We are working together with all our efforts to commence the research and scale-up activity of Favipiravir, antiviral drug, showing its promising activity for inhabitation of wide range of viruses, we will take necessary steps for getting permission from Drug Controller General of India to Launch product in Indian Market at the earliest. Once the Favipiravir therapy is approved by global regulatory authorities we would approach DCGI for conducting required bioequivalence clinical trials in India and also seek for strategic private investments and/or Government aid to commercialise this product subject to all regulatory approvals and trials,” he said.

Commenting on the Collaboration, Dr Vikas Terlvekar, Professor– Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) said, “We appreciate this great step by Lasa Supergenerics and Dr Omkar which shall help nation and support government to treat this deadly Covid-19, we have accepted the challenge to fight against virus with each other’s support and expect to succeed the battle.”