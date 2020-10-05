LANXESS India wins awards from Indian Chemical Council

Read Article

LANXESS India has received multiple awards from the Indian Chemical Council (ICC), recognising the organisation’s commitment and outstanding performance specifically in the areas of Environmentand Human Resource Management under the ‘Large Companies’ category.

It also won the certificate of Merit for Best Compliant Company for two codes under Responsible Care – Process Safety Code and Distribution Code. Additionally, based on the Nicer Globe Initiative of ICC for Transportation Safety, two of the top three drivers who were engaged by LANXESS were awarded as the ‘Best Drivers’ for their disciplined performance towards road safety.

LANXESS has been annually bestowing awards to the top Transporters & Driver partners on Safety Performance. All the vehicles contracted with the company are GPS tracked and violations, if any, are recorded and corrective actions are taken including driver counselling by an external partner company – Hubert Ebner.

The Responsible Care Award by ICC recognises the organisation’s ongoing efforts in maintaining high process safety and distribution standards through effective site management. Only 64 out of nearly 40,000 large, medium and small chemical companies in India are responsible care certified and LANXESS is one of them.

The awards were presented to all the winners on Friday, September 25, at the ICC Awards function held virtually in the presence of Chief Guest Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi, IAS, Secretary, Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Government of India and Purnendu Chatterjee, Founder & Chairman, Haldia Petrochemicals & The Chatterjee Group.

Commenting on the success, Neelanjan Banerjee, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, LANXESS India who has recently been appointed the Vice Chair of the National Chemicals and Petrochemicals Committee of CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) for 2020 – 21 and also head of the sub-committee on Safety and Sustainability at CII, said “This is an extremely proud moment for us as we have been continually striving to set newer benchmarks in the areas of business processes and efficiencies with special focus on environmental topics and safety. We are privileged and honored that our efforts in these areas have been acknowledged by ICC.”

The company wins the following awards for the year 2019:

· Best Company for Management of Environment

· Best Company for Human Resource Management

· Certificate of Merit for Best Compliant Company under Responsible Care – Process Safety Code & Distribution Code

· Under the Nicer Globe Initiative of ICC, two drivers contracted by LANXESS awarded as ‘Best Drivers’