IKP Knowledge Park celebrates 20 years of promoting innovation

KP Knowledge Park recently celebrated its 20-year journey through a series of events anchored around its flagship International Knowledge Millennium Conference, IKMC2019, held at its campus in Genome Valley and at HICC.

The Agri-Innovation Translation Centre was launched at IKP, Genome Valley by N Vaghul, Former Chairman, ICICI Bank and IKP Knowledge Park. It was followed by a panel discussion on ‘Shaping Tomorrow: IKP2.0 – The Next 20 years.’

The evening gala at HICC celebrated partnerships that IKP has forged through its journey of two decades. The Chief Guest for the evening was Harkesh Kumar Mittal, Advisor, Member Secretary National Science & Technology Entrepreneurship Development Board (NSTEDB). Ramni Nirula, Former Managing Director abd CEO, ICICI Securities, graced the occasion as Guest of Honour.

The event was attended by around 500 delegates and guests from across India spanning large companies, startups and innovators, incubator managers, experts, investors, government officials, policy makers, and IKP supporters and stakeholders.

In her welcome address, Deepanwita Chattopadhyay, Chairman and CEO, IKP, said, “The 20-year anniversary marks an important milestone for us as we look back at the vision and mission of IKP, our achievements and the strong relationships that we built along this journey with the entire innovation community. The dream that prompted the founders to start this unique experiment of creating a ‘world-class centre for leading-edge business-driven research’ in a 200-acre campus in Hyderabad, over time has grown into a pan-India innovation ecosystem. It’s time to recognise all those who helped us shape IKP, and we are delighted at this opportunity.”

IKP unveiled its new logo on the occasion. This was followed by a short film that traced IKP’s journey over the last two decades.

On the occasion, IKP also released a book titled ‘IKMC: Leading Tomorrow – Lectures by Thought Leaders.’ The book, Chattopadhyay explained, was an excerpt of the larger book on IKP’s 20-year journey, ‘The Making of an Innovation Ecosystem,’ which would be released in a few months.