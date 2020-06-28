Key pipeline advancements to propel myelodysplastic syndromes market to $2.4 bn by 2028: GlobalData

Read Article

The myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) market is expected to grow from $1.6 billion in 2018 to $2.4 billion in 2028 across the seven major markets (7MM*) at a moderate compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4 per cent, driven by the anticipated approval and launch of ten new pipeline therapies according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The company’s latest report, ‘Myelodysplastic Syndromes: Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2028’, reveals that four of the ten new pipeline therapies expected by 2028 will target lower-risk MDS (LR-MDS) and six will target higher-risk MDS (HR-MDS).

Rose Joachim, Senior Pharma Analyst at GlobalData explains, “GlobalData believes that a recent burst of late-stage clinical activity will help to expand treatment options for patients with MDS. Among the ten agents recently approved or in development, a select few will have particularly profound effects on MDS market growth during the forecast period.

In HR-MDS, future market leaders include novel front-line agents Takeda’s pevonedistat and Aprea Therapeutics’ eprenetapopt, administered in combination with Vidaza (azacitidine), and Otsuka Therapeutics and Astex Pharmaceuticals’ oral C-DEC, an oral fixed-dose combination of decitabine and cedazuridine.

Joachim continues, “By 2028, these therapies are expected to reach sales of $219.7 million, $180.5 million and $195.9 million, respectively. However, GlobalData expects the most impactful agent to be BMS and Acceleron’s Reblozyl (luspatercept) for LR-MDS patients with ring sideroblastic anaemia that previously failed treatment with an erythropoiesis-stimulating agent.

“With solid support from key opinion leaders (KOLs) interviewed by GlobalData, and extensive plans for future indication expansions underway, Reblozyl has the potential to redefine treatment paradigms for patients with LR-MDS over the next decade. As such, GlobalData expects sales of Reblozyl to grow to $321.8 by 2028—representing over 13 per cent of the total market size.”

Despite the recent surge of development within the MDS space, KOLs argued that the level of unmet need remained dire. In particular, these experts highlighted the need for novel therapeutics targeting a variety of difficult-to-treat patient groups. This includes patients with HR-MDS who have failed front-line therapy with hypomethylating agents – a group with a very poor prognosis – and patients with LR-MDS with symptomatic neutropenia and thrombocytopenia, who have next to no therapeutic options.

Joachim concludes, “Although exciting developments are expected over the next decade, the high unmet needs translate into exceptional opportunities for drug developers to make their mark on the MDS competitive landscape in the future.”

*7MM = US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK, and Japan