K G Ananthakrishnan appointed new Director General of OPPI

The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI), which represents the research-based pharmaceutical companies, has appointed KG Ananthakrishnan as its new Director General.

KG takes over from Kanchana TK, who moves to an OPPI member company in a senior leadership role.

KG brings rich and diverse experience in the pharmaceutical industry in India. Former Vice President and Managing Director, South Asia Region, MSD India, KG continues to mentor healthcare startups and is on the Advisory Panel of several institutions along with being a Board Member of other organisations.

A.Vaidheesh, President, OPPI said, “I thank Kanchana for her leadership over the last four years at OPPI. Under her leadership, OPPI has led several critical patient-centred initiatives and has transformed into an agile, dynamic and responsive organisation that is committed to positively impact patients with improving access to innovative medicines. I welcome KG to OPPI and am confident that his leadership experience and collaborative approach will assist in strengthening OPPI’s patient-focused approach towards Health meeting Hope!”

Speaking on his appointment, KG said, “As Director General of OPPI, I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve our patients and also contribute towards the growth of our industry. I believe that the new treatments and cures from OPPI members can make a positive impact in ensuring that millions of Indians lead a healthier and more productive life. In my role, I will continue to drive collaborations and partnerships among diverse stakeholders in expanding access to healthcare, fostering ethics and business integrity and delivering a meaningful contribution towards a patient-centric healthcare ecosystem where Health meets Hope.