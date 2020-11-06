Jubilant Pharma and Aavis Pharma launch Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate tablets in US

Read Article

Jubilant Pharma and Aavis Pharma announced the launch of Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate tablets, 200 mg, a therapeutic equivalent version of Plaquenil (hydroxychloroquine sulfate) 200 mg in the US market. The product will be distributed by Jubilant Cadista, a unit of Jubilant Pharma.

Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets are indicated for the treatment of malaria, lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis.

“We are pleased to announce the commercial launch of Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate tablets in the US through our marketing partner,” stated Ashok Barot, Chairman, Aavis Pharma.

“Our team is doing their best to fulfil the current surge in demand. We’ll continue our efforts to be a significant and reliable supplier of this product,” stated Swapnil Shah, MD, Senores Pharmaceuticals, R&D partner and an affiliate of Aavis Pharma.

Pramod Yadav, CEO, Jubilant Pharma said, “We are pleased to partner with Aavis to create access for the growing demand for this product and expand our basket of offerings in the US market.”

US annual market size for Hydroxychloroquine Sulfate Tablets, 200 mg was approximately $237 million (IQVIA MAT June 2020).