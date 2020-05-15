Read Article

On the occasion of International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOTB), Johnson & Johnson announced inclusion of same-gender partner benefits in Mediclaim, as well as in other family benefits like Holiday Plan, Relocation policy, Refundable Medical Advance and Adoption Leave.

According to the company, the steps have been taken to further demonstrate how important gender equality and inclusion at workplace is to the organisation. Johnson & Johnson believes in an ecosystem that is fair and embraces diversity, it stated.

Sarthak Ranade, Johnson & Johnson D&I Sponsor and Managing Director, Janssen India said, “Diversity and inclusion is a reality of how we live and work at Johnson and Johnson India and is deeply rooted in the values instilled by our Credo. Open&Out, our global internal program that comes under the Employee Resource Group (ERG) has been making great efforts to promote equal access to opportunities for all our people in every corner of J&J. The inclusion of same gender partners in the Mediclaim and other policies will advance the culture of inclusion and create a better employee experience.”

“We believe in making inclusion real, and are offering equal benefits for LGBTQ employees to include various family benefits including Mediclaim cover to same-gender partners. This comes at a time when such coverage is difficult for a standalone LGBTQ+ customer, it becomes much easier if the company takes the responsibility. Johnson & Johnson wants to provide a safe and welcoming work environment that supports every individual in feeling proud, integrated and equal,” stated Emrana Sheikh, Head – Human Resources, Johnson & Johnson India.

Last year, on IDAHOTB, Johnson & Johnson India reaffirmed its commitment to the LGBTQ+ community by creating Employee Resource Group Open&Out and also participated in the Queer Azaadi Mumbai (QAM) Pride March.