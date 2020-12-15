JNCH extends registration validity for self-sealing containers for exports upto Dec 31, 2023

Read Article

The Jawaharlal Nehru Customs House (JNCH) has extended the registration validity for self-sealing of factory stuffed containers for exports up to December 2023. It has asked to submit the required documents for renewal/revalidation of self-sealing permission before March 31, 2021.

Initially, the validity of the registration of self-sealing permission was ending on December 31, 2020, but now it is extended upto December 2023. It is the outcome of representations received made by different exporters, custom brokers and other stakeholders, requesting for the extension of validity of registration for self-sealing permission.

According to the issued letter, “To avail the extension of self-sealing permission

upto December 31, 2023, exporters whose self-sealing permission is already registered need to submit the following documents for revalidation of registration of self-sealing permission;

Request letter from the Exporter

Permission/Registration copy issued by Factory Stuffing Permission cell (FSP Cell), JNCH & copy of Jurisdictional Self-sealing/Factory Stuffing Permission, if any.

Authorisation letter from the exporter in case the document are submitted by a representative or a custom broker.

Self-certified copy of IEC/PAN/GSTN Registration No.

Specimen signature with photograph of authorised signatories duly attested by director/partner/proprietor.

Exporter’s declaration of previous cases, Show Cause Notices etc.

“The exporters who, availing this facility of self-sealing of export cargo with RFID/e-Seals are also required to mandatorily file the Customs Inland Manifest for e-Seal Cargo (CIM-ES) electronically with Customs,” stated in the letter.

The objective is to facilitate trade and streamline the process at JNCH for revalidation/new registration of self-sealing permission in the Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) system for electronic sealing of containerised cargo at factory or warehouse premise.

Harish Jain, Secretary, Karnataka Drugs and Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association expressed, “Extension of self-sealing and e-filling of documents will go a long way in ease of doing business and improves business confidence during this pandemic. However, it is also requested that authorities make this registration perpetual rather than granting an extension.”

Dinesh Dua, Chairman, Pharmexcil said, “This circular is a line extension of earlier notification which was expiring on 31st December 2020 albeit with detailed profiling. It’s a right step and will go down well with the industry provided there are no further bureaucratic complications.”

