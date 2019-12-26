Jivagram signs MoU with Vietnam Ministry of Public Security

The MoU lays the groundwork for the Vietnamese hospital to gain deeper understanding of treating and preventing diseases through Ayurvedic medicines, diet and lifestyle

Jivagram Centre for Wellbeing, one of the nation’s premier authentic Ayurveda and Panchakarma treatment signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Traditional Medicine Hospital – Ministry of Public Security of Vietnam, which lays the groundwork for the Vietnamese hospital to gain deeper understanding of treating and preventing diseases through Ayurvedic medicines, diet and lifestyle.

The MoU was signed by Rishipal Chauhan, MD, Jiva Group and Dr Le Thi Hoai Anh, Deputy Director, Traditional Medicine Hospital, Vietnam. Dr Anh represented a delegation of 12 doctors who had arrived at Jivagram to sign the MOU.

Jivagram is also currently hosting another group of Taiwanese wellness seekers for treatments as well as Ayurveda education.