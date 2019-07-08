Jiva Ayurveda to offer free consultation across India during the Jiva Health Week

The seventh edition of Jiva Health Week by Jiva Ayurveda will take place across all its 80 clinics in India from July 5 to 15. More than 10 thousand patients are expected to benefit during the health week.

Jiva Ayurveda is giving free consultation and benefits of up to Rs 350, including discounts on wellness products and treatment packs.

Dr Partap Chauhan, Director Jiva Ayurveda, said, “Every year, Jiva Ayurveda organizes the Jiva Health Week to provide high quality treatment through free consultations. We have seen very good response from people across villages and cities in our all previous health weeks, and I am confident people will come out of their homes and get the benefit of Jiva Health Week this time too.”