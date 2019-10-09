Japan’s PMDA issues GMP Certificate to Lupin’s Mandideep facility

The certificate is valid till September 2024

Lupin announced the receipt of GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) Certificate from the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), Japan for its Mandideep API facility (Unit II).

The GMP Certificate was issued following an inspection conducted by PMDA between May 14, 2019 and May 17, 2019. The PMDA inspection closed with no critical or major observations. The GMP Certificate issued by PMDA for Mandideep facility (Unit II) is valid till September 2024.