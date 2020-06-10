Jan Glass is OPTIMA’s new CFO

Read Article

Jan Glass succeeded Dr Juergen Kuske as Chief Financial Officer of the Optima Group on May 1, 2020. As a result, in collaboration with Hans Buehler, the Managing Director, he is taking over the management of the central departments.

The industrial engineer has worked for Optima in a variety of management positions since 2016. Since he joined Optima in 2016, his work at the company has given him a deep insight into the entire Optima Group. “We are very pleased that with Jan Glass, we have been able to find a suitable successor for Dr. Juergen Kuske,” says Hans Buehler. Most recently, he has been in charge of OPTIMA life science GmbH.

After completing an apprenticeship as a telecommunications technician, the now 58-year-old father of two children studied mechanical engineering alongside production and industrial engineering at Heilbronn University. After graduating, he quickly took on management responsibilities, including as a project engineer in optimizing production and company processes. In addition, he has served as a Chief Financial Officer for over 15 years. He was able to apply his expertise in the manufacturing industry, for instance in a bottling plant for cosmetic products. “I am looking forward to participating in the ongoing positive growth of the Optima Group,” says Jan Glass of his new challenge.