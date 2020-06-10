Jan Glass is OPTIMA’s new CFO
The seasoned manager is heading up the special machine builder's central departments
Jan Glass succeeded Dr Juergen Kuske as Chief Financial Officer of the Optima Group on May 1, 2020. As a result, in collaboration with Hans Buehler, the Managing Director, he is taking over the management of the central departments.
The industrial engineer has worked for Optima in a variety of management positions since 2016. Since he joined Optima in 2016, his work at the company has given him a deep insight into the entire Optima Group. “We are very pleased that with Jan Glass, we have been able to find a suitable successor for Dr. Juergen Kuske,” says Hans Buehler. Most recently, he has been in charge of OPTIMA life science GmbH.
After completing an apprenticeship as a telecommunications technician, the now 58-year-old father of two children studied mechanical engineering alongside production and industrial engineering at Heilbronn University. After graduating, he quickly took on management responsibilities, including as a project engineer in optimizing production and company processes. In addition, he has served as a Chief Financial Officer for over 15 years. He was able to apply his expertise in the manufacturing industry, for instance in a bottling plant for cosmetic products. “I am looking forward to participating in the ongoing positive growth of the Optima Group,” says Jan Glass of his new challenge.