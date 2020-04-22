Express Pharma


Israel's OurCrowd leads $12 million investment to develop COVID-19 vaccine

MigVax, an affiliate of the Migal Galilee Research Institute, is pioneering the effort to develop a vaccine against COVID-19, OurCrowd said

By Reuters
Israeli venture investing platform OurCrowd said it would lead a $12 million investment in the newly formed MigVax Corp, which plans to develop a novel COVID-19 vaccine.

MigVax, an affiliate of the Migal Galilee Research Institute, is pioneering the effort to develop a vaccine against COVID-19, OurCrowd said. It has previously developed a vaccine against infectious bronchitis virus, a coronavirus strain which causes bronchial disease affecting poultry.

“We are now working to adjust our generic vaccine system to COVID-19,” said David Zigdon, CEO of Migal. “Using a fermentation process, MigVax aims to have the material ready for clinical trials within a few months.”

